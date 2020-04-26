Pandemic Podcast: Lockdown casts darker shadow on women

Pandemic Podcast: Lockdown casts darker shadow on women

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. As we enter the 33rd day of lockdown, this episode of the podcast explores domestic violence faced by women during the lockdown, with women's rights activists Brinda Adige and Mamata Yajaman giving some insights. Further, Deccan Herald's in-house team share their opinions on work-from-home.

 

