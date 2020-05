Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, DH photojournalist Pushkar V brings you the stories of migrant labourers who left Bengaluru on foot headed to various states in North and Central India. DH journalist Akash Sriram brings news highlights and DH Fact Check.

