Pandemic Podcast | Pankaj Advani on the return of Billiards post-lockdown

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, along with coronavirus situation in India and Karnataka, DH journalist Sydney Kiran talks to Pankaj Advani, the Billiards player. And Vivek Mysore presents sports updates.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Check out our e-paper at www.deccanheraldepaper.com