DH Podcast: Pankaj Advani on Billiards post-lockdown

Pandemic Podcast | Pankaj Advani on the return of Billiards post-lockdown

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2020, 11:20 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 11:30 ist

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, along with coronavirus situation in India and Karnataka, DH journalist Sydney Kiran talks to Pankaj Advani, the Billiards player. And Vivek Mysore presents sports updates. 

