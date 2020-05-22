Pandemic Podcast: Ramzan in the time of COVID-19 and kala-azar prevention

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Ahmed Shariff talks to Prof. Syam Sunder on dealing with the kala-azar disease during a pandemic. DH journalist Muttiur-Rahman Siddiqui talks about marking Ramzan in the shadow of COVID-19.

