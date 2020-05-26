Pandemic Podcast: Road accidents during the COVID-19 lockdown

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, DH journalist Ahmed Shariff talks to Piyush Tewari, CEO & Founder, SaveLIFE Foundation, about the road accidents during the lockdown.

