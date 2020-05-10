Pandemic Podcast: Skill shortage poses big challenge to India's economic revival

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the coronavirus situation. In this episode, DH journalist Sagar Kulkarni explains the new change in testing strategy India is adopting. DH Journalist Prajwal S Suvarna talks to a former professor at Centre for Political Institutions, Governance and Development, Institute for Social and Economic Change Supriya Roy Chowdhury on Skilling challenges in India and how it will affect the post-COVID scene. Director Maya Chandra explains to Ahmed Shariff what motivated her to come up with a tribute to frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths