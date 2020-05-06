Pandemic Podcast: Sanitation sector amidst COVID-19

Pandemic Podcast: Untold story of sanitation sector amidst COVID-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2020, 12:29 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 12:29 ist
Municipal corporation workers sanitize the premises of a quarantine centre during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Jabalpur, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. This episode focuses on COVID-19 situation in India and Karnataka. And DH journalist Varsha Gowda brings out the untold story of Indian sanitation sector in COVID-19 era, by talking to Srinivas Chary, Director, Centre for Energy, Environment, Urban Governance and Infra Development at Administrative Staff College of India, Nirmala Gowda, a trustee of Bangalore Environment Trust and C S Sharada Prasad, a WaSH consultant and researcher focussing on sanitation sector, among others.

