Pandemic Podcast: Untold story of sanitation sector amidst COVID-19

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. This episode focuses on COVID-19 situation in India and Karnataka. And DH journalist Varsha Gowda brings out the untold story of Indian sanitation sector in COVID-19 era, by talking to Srinivas Chary, Director, Centre for Energy, Environment, Urban Governance and Infra Development at Administrative Staff College of India, Nirmala Gowda, a trustee of Bangalore Environment Trust and C S Sharada Prasad, a WaSH consultant and researcher focussing on sanitation sector, among others.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!