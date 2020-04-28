Pandemic Podcast: Why ICMR stopped rapid test kits use

Pandemic Podcast: Why ICMR asked states to stop using rapid antibody test kits

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 28 2020, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 13:20 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. This episode throws light on why the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asked states to stop using rapid antibody test kits, and a helpline set up by Score Foundation is helping people with disabilities.

DH Podcast
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
ICMR
China

