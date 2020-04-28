Pandemic Podcast: Why ICMR asked states to stop using rapid antibody test kits

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. This episode throws light on why the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asked states to stop using rapid antibody test kits, and a helpline set up by Score Foundation is helping people with disabilities.
