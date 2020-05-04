Pandemic Podcast: Zoom, Google meets and work from home technology in lockdown

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, host Akash Sriram and DH technology correspondent Rohit KVN discuss the boom in video conference apps, work from home technology, and video streaming platforms in the COVID-19 lockdown. Samiksha Goel from DH Business explains the shortage of medical equipment in the system that currently focuses on COVID-19. We also have DH Fact Check.

