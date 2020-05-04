Pandemic Podcast: Lockdown leads to tech boom

Pandemic Podcast: Zoom, Google meets and work from home technology in lockdown

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2020, 11:55 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 12:24 ist
Representative image.

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, host Akash Sriram and DH technology correspondent Rohit KVN discuss the boom in video conference apps, work from home technology, and video streaming platforms in the COVID-19 lockdown. Samiksha Goel from DH Business explains the shortage of medical equipment in the system that currently focuses on COVID-19. We also have DH Fact Check.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

