Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 19 2020, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 11:55 ist
Pandit Jasraj. DH File Photo

Mortal remains of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, who passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, would be brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, his family said in a statement.

The 90-year-old music doyen, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown was announced and decided to stay back in the country.

According to a statement from the family, his body would be kept for "family darshan" later in the day around 4 pm at his Versova residence after formalities are completed upon arrival.

"Pandit Jasraj ji's mortal remains will arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday, 19 August 12.30 pm," the family said in the statement.

The classical vocalist, who infused life into the most complex ragas and held audiences spellbound with his craft, leaves behind a storied legacy spanning more than eight decades.

He is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians.

