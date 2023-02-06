'Pandit' means 'vidvaan': RSS issues clarification over Mohan Bhagwat's caste remarks

A day after Mohan Bhagwat’s comments at an event in Mumbai drew sharp reaction from upper caste groups, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Sunil Ambekar issued a clarification saying that Bhagwat didn't attack any caste and was talking about scholars.

On Sunday, addressing an event at Mumbai’s Ravindra Natya Mandir to celebrate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidass, Bhagwat said that castes were a creation of mankind.

“The truth is God says that he is omnipresent. Whatever be the name, ability and honour, everybody is the same and there are no differences. What some Pandits say on the basis of shastras is a lie,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying. “We are misled by the caste superiority illusion and this illusion has to be set aside.”

Also Read — We're misled by caste superiority illusion: Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS’s media and publicity head Sunil Ambekar said that by "pandit", Bhagwat meant "scholar" and not Brahmins.

“He was at the Sant Ravidas Jayanti event. He used the word ‘pandit’, to mean ‘vidvaan’ (scholars). ‘Some pandits speak of caste-based divides on the basis of shaastras, it’s a lie’: This was his exact statement,” said Ambekar.

Also Read — Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh, Maurya take on RSS chief after his 'no caste before God' comment

Bhagwat also said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country, and urged people to respect all kinds of work irrespective of their nature.

He also asked people to stop running after jobs and said no work can be labelled as big or small as it is done for the society.

"No matter what kind of work people do, it should be respected. Lack of dignity for labour is one of the chief reasons behind unemployment in the society. Whether the work requires physical labour or intellect, whether it requires hard work or soft skills - all should be respected," Bhagwat said.

(With inputs from PTI)