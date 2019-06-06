Panel formed to study norms to restrict use of plastic

The National Green Tribunal has set up an expert committee to probe whether there is a need for further norms to restrict plastic packaging of food products after a plea has sought a ban on it, citing health and environment concerns.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted the committee which will comprise representatives of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Bureau of Indian Standards, Central Pollution Control Board and Directorate General of Health Services.

The green bench was hearing a petition filed by NGO Him Jagriti Uttaranchal Welfare Society, seeking ban on the use of plastic bottle and multi-layered/plastic packages /pet bottles.

Use of plastics, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and multi-layered packs such as Tetra Packs, has an adverse impact on health and environment, the petitioner said, adding that it also results in increase in plastic waste.

"We are of the opinion that the question whether any further regulatory provisions are required on the subject of restrictions on the packaging by use of plastic material, after the steps already taken, and if so to what extent be examined by an Expert Committee," the bench said.

"The nodal agency for coordination will be the FSSAI. The committee will be at liberty to co-opt any other expert/ institute or individual and furnish its report to this tribunal within three months by email," the bench said in its order.