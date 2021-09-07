Panel member asks CJI to release report on farm laws

Amid intensified protests against the three farm laws, one of the members on the Supreme Court-appointed committee on the laws has asked the Chief Justice of India to release the panel’s report and share it with the government.

Anil Ghanwat, president Shetkari Sanghatana, in a letter to the CJI said: “The report addressed all apprehensions of the farmers. The committee was confident that the recommendations will pave the way to resolve the ongoing farmers’ agitation."

He said that as a member of the committee, especially representing the farmers’ community, he is pained that the issue raised by the farmers has not been resolved so far and the agitation is continuing.

"I feel that the report has not been given any attention by the Supreme Court. I am humbly pleading the Supreme Court to kindly release the report for implementation of its recommendations for peaceful resolution of the stalemate to the farmers' satisfaction at the earliest," Ghanwat said.

The top court had suspended the implementation of the three farm laws and constituted a committee to report on these laws on January 12, this year.

Ghanwat was nominated as one of the members of the committee to represent the farming community.

The committee was given two months to submit its report on the three laws.

After consulting a large number of farmers and several stakeholders, the panel submitted its report before March 19.

“The committee incorporated the opinions and suggestions of all stakeholders with the aim of maximum benefit to the farmers.

The committee initially comprised four members: Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President, Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee; Dr Parmod Kumar Joshi, Agricultural Economist, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Economist and Former Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices; and Anil Ghanwat, President, Shetkari Sanghatana. Mann, however, resigned.

