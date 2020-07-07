Panic in BJP as Jyotiraditya Scindia's PA tests Covid-19 positive

A wave of panic has gripped BJP circles after a personal assistant of party’s Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia was found Covid-19 positive.

The PA, Anil Mishra, had come to Bhopal with his boss on July 2 to attend the oath-taking ceremony of new ministers. During his three-day stay in Bhopal, Misha reportedly came into contact with around 1000 persons in the Raj Bhawan, the chief minister’s house and the BJP state headquarters.

Two weeks ago, Jyotiraditya Scindia too had tasted positive to Covid-19 and had undergone treatment in New Delhi.

Mishra has been accompanying Scindia throughout his tours post-corona infection. He was with Scindia at the Raj Bhawan, at the CM house and the BJP office where his boss addressed a virtual rally along with chief minister Chouhan and the state BJP president VD Sharma.

Mishra’s contact trail is longer than that of Scindia. He was in touch with Chief Minister and a large number of BJP MLAs apart from Scindia supporters.

Confirming his positivity Anil Mishra said he has quarantined himself.

The administration is trying to ascertain who came into contact with Mishra and whether they need to be tested for Covid-19.

Earlier, detection of corona positivity in a BJP MLA during the Rajya Sabha election on June 19 had created flutter in Bhopal. The MLA Om Prakash Sakhlecha, who was detected positive, however, has recovered . He was inducted as a cabinet minister in the Chouhan ministry’s expansion on July 2. Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary, who cast his vote wearing PPE in the Rajya Sabha election due to infection , has also recovered.