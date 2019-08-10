Parachute crash: Therapist from Hyderabad dies in Kulu

A physiotherapist from Mohannagar of Nagole here died in a parachute crash in Kulu, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Lakka Chandrasekhar Reddy, a native of Kothapalli in Nandyal of Andhra Pradesh, has been practising physiotherapy at the Srikar hospital here has gone a pleasure trip to Kulu on Wednesday.

According to Vishal, Reddy’s friend who accompanied him has informed the news to his family said on Saturday evening the parachute snapped from about two-floor height resulting in the spot death of Reddy. The accident took place around 2 pm on Saturday. The operator fractured his leg. “Locals helped us to rush Sekhar to Lady Willingdon hospital in Manali. But, doctors declared him brought dead”, he said.

Chandrasekhar was among three friends who had gone to Kulu for a four-day visit. They had originally planned the trip in April but postponed it due to a death in Vishal’s family. Sekhar's family members met Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy for help to bring the mortal remains to Hyderabad.

“He called us in the morning today and sounded perfect. He is the only earning member in the family and his death has devastated us,” Reddy’s his sister said.