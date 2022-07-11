Parameswaran Iyer takes charge as NITI Aayog CEO

Parameswaran Iyer, who had spearheaded the implementation of the flagship USD 20 billion Swachh Bharat Mission, on Monday took charge as the CEO of NITI Aayog.
A 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Iyer has worked with both the public and private sectors, according to an official statement.
He was secretary in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation during 2016–20.
"With over 25 years of experience in the water and sanitation sector, Iyer spearheaded the implementation of the India's flagship USD 20 billion Swachh Bharat Mission, which successfully delivered access to safe sanitation to 550 million people," the statement said.
In the statement, Iyer said he was honoured and humbled to have been given the incredible opportunity to serve the country again, this time as NITI Aayog CEO.
Iyer also said that he was deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another chance to work under his leadership towards a transformed India.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league
‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm
The cost of being active on social media
Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!
Protesters 'unwind' at Sri Lanka PM's home, Prez palace
India to pip China as most populous country next year
DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem
Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi
Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality
Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties