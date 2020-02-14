Parikrama lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa passes away

The lead guitarist and founder member of the noted band Parikrama, Sonam Sherpa passed away on Thursday in Kurseong, West Bengal.

The band in its official twitter handle confirmed his demise.

“With a very heavy heart, we regret to inform the sudden demise of our backbone, Mr. Sonam Sherpa. It's very very tough to lose a band mate, a brother and a mentor. Thank you all for all your messages and tributes...,” Parikrama posted on its official twitter handle.

Although the tweet did not mention the reason behind his death Sherpa’s fellow band member Subbir Naik told journalists that he has heard that Sherpa suffered a cardiac arrest.

Born on October 8, 1971, in West Bengal’s Kalimpong has composed music Hindi films such as Manjunath. He along with Subir Malik, the organ player in the band formed Parikrama in Delhi on June 17, 1991. He was also at the helm of Parikrama School Music.

A man of exceptional talent Sherpa started playing the guitar at the age of nine and has composed many hit songs for Parikrama ‘ Am I dreaming’, ‘But it rained’ and Tears of the Wizard’.

He featured in the list of top 10 guitarists in the country Rolling Stones magazine.