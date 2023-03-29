Parliament disrupted again amid demand for JPC in Adani case

Parliament witnessed another day of disruptions on Wednesday following Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Adani affair even as Lok Sabha passed a bill that was pending for the past seven months in the midst of din and without any discussion.

The government also sent The Forests (Conservation) Amendment Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for scrutiny even as the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Chairman Jairam Ramesh shot off a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar against this move.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes with the Lower House first getting adjourned till 12 noon and Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

Also Read | Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passing Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

When the Lok Sabha was reconvened and the official papers were tabled, Vice Chairperson Ramadevi called for a discussion on The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was introduced seven months earlier. As the Opposition MPs shouted slogans, the Bill was put to vote and passed.

The bill provides for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to impose penalties on entities based on their global turnover instead of the current practice of considering only relevant market turnover.

The Forests (Conservation) Amendment Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha and a motion to send it to a Joint Committee was passed amid din. As the protest continued, the Vice Chairperson adjourned the House till next Monday, as the next two days were declared holidays.

When the Rajya Sabha re-assembled at 2 pm, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar put to vote the motion to nominate MPs from the Upper House in the Joint Committee amid din. The House was adjourned as the protest continued.

In his letter to Dhankhar, Ramesh said he was writing it on behalf of the entire Opposition saying the Bill falls fairly and squarely in the domain of the Standing Committee which he heads. He said he was approaching him as it was one of the eight committees under the Rajya Sabha and sought his "urgent intervention to prevent its complete emasculation".

He said Standing Committees are primarily to examine Bills but they can do so only if the Bills are allowed to be referred to them for scrutiny..

"By referring The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 to a Joint Committee, the Union government is deliberately bypassing the Standing Committee which would have subjected the legislation to detailed examination with full participation of all stakeholders. That I am the Chairman of the Standing Committee leads me to the firm belief that the government does not want the Bill to be examined by the Standing Committee concerned, although the majority of its members belong to the ruling party (BJP)," he said.

Ramesh said he has managed the Standing Committee in a most democratic and non-partisan manner and at times, he has allowed his personal views to take a back-seat when there is a larger consensus in a different direction. "And I have always adhered to deadlines," he said.

"There are also serious problems with the list of members from the Rajya Sabha proposed by the government for the Joint Committee. No member from the Opposition figures in the list which is hopelessly one-sided. That is a separate issue. The fundamental issue is the devaluation and denigration of the status and functions of the Standing Committee concerned," he said.