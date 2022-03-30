Parliament Live: MPs submit notices to discuss caste census, RS to discuss working of labour and employment ministry

The Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the working of the Union ministry of labour and employment on Wednesday.. Parliament on Tuesday approved the Budget 2022-23, with the Rajya Sabha returning the Appropriation Bill 2022 and Finance Bill 2022. The two bills were approved by the Lok Sabha on Friday. Stay tuned for updates.
TRS MP Nama Nageswar Rao moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss caste census
TRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao moves motion for suspension of rules to discuss caste census
Parliament passes Budget: FM says will ensure predictable recovery
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Budget for the next fiscal will attract private investment, and ensure a predictable economic recovery in the years to come.
Replying to a debate on appropriation and finance bills in the Rajya Sabha, she also defended the handling of inflation but acknowledged the ongoing war in Russia and Ukraine has posed fresh challenges, including higher oil prices, and disruptions in supply chains.
In Rajya Sabha today:
Suresh Gopi and Jawahar Sircar will lay a copy of the "36th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2021-22) on Action Taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their 21st Report (17th Lok Sabha) on 'India's preparedness for 5G' relating to the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications)".
In the Upper house today:
The Upper House will continue the discussion on the Bill seeking to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Jharkhand.
Union Minister Ajay Kumar to make a Statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the 230th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on "Atrocities and Crimes against Women and Children".
Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is to move the motion for the election of one member from amongst the MPs of the House to be a member of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry in the vacancy caused therein due to the retirement of N. Gokul.
The Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the working of the Union ministry of labour and employment on Wednesday.
The Upper House will also further discuss 'The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill' moved by Union Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday.
Opposition accuses govt of infringing independence of cost and chartered accountants
The Opposition on Tuesday accused the government of increasing the "stranglehold" of the corporate affairs ministry on the profession of chartered accountancy and said the amendments it has proposed to a law for cost and chartered accountants will infringe on their independence.
During the discussion on The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021, several Opposition MPs said the government has failed to incorporate the suggestions of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance to which it had been referred to for scrutiny.
