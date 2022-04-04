Parliament Live: Proceedings commence, Oppn raise slogans in Lok Sabha

As the final week of the Budget Session gets under way, The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, which was introduced last Monday, has been listed for discussion and passing in the Lower House. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has been pushing to bring a motion in Rajya Sabha on the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill that provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. Stay tuned for more updates!