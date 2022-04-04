Parliament Live: Proceedings commence, Oppn raise slogans in Lok Sabha

As the final week of the Budget Session gets under way, The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, which was introduced last Monday, has been listed for discussion and passing in the Lower House. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has been pushing to bring a motion in Rajya Sabha on the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill that provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. Stay tuned for more updates!
Proceedings commence, Oppn raise slogans in Lok Sabha
Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss fuel price hike
Congress MPs to meet at party office in Parliament to plan floor strategy for the last week of Budget Session
CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "the increase in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and kerosene..."
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the political and economic situation in Sri Lanka and to "direct Govt to take appropriate diplomatic steps and support Sri Lanka in the hour of crisis economically."
Extending greetings on Rajya Sabha Day on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the upper house has played a crucial role in strengthening parliamentary democracy
Naidu, who is also Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, appealed to its members to engage in informed and constructive debates by keeping the welfare of the people in mind.
"Greetings on Rajya Sabha Day! Ever since its inception, Rajya Sabha has played a crucial role in strengthening parliamentary democracy," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
"I would like to appeal to the members of Rajya Sabha to engage in informed & constructive debates by keeping the welfare of the people in mind," he said.
According to the Rajya Sabha website, the Constituent Assembly, which first met on December 9, 1946, also acted as the Central Legislature till 1950, when it was converted as 'Provisional Parliament'.
A parliamentary panel has called CAG officials to brief it on the "unreasonable" delay in tabling annual reports and audited accounts of various autonomous bodies in Lok Sabha
The Parliamentary Committee on Papers Laid on the Table of Lok Sabha, chaired by BSP Ritesh Pandey, is convening a briefing session with the representatives of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Monday, according to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
This is perhaps the first time that a House panel other than the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will have a formal discussion with CAG officials, sources in the panel said.
Parliamentary panel calls CAG officials over delay in tabling audited accounts of departments in Lok Sabha
A parliamentary panel has called CAG officials to brief it on the "unreasonable" delay in tabling annual reports and audited accounts of various autonomous bodies in Lok Sabha, sources said on Sunday.
TMC's Derek O'Brien pushes for Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha
The Trinamool Congress has been pushing to bring a motion in Rajya Sabha in the last week of the Budget Session on the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill that provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies.
Criminal Identification Bill in Lok Sabha on March 4; 3 Opposition MPs to move 24 amendments
The bill that significantly expands the scope of a 102-year-old law to allow police to take physical and biological samples of a convict or an arrested person will come up for passing in Lok Sabha on Monday with three senior Opposition MPs set to move two dozen amendments to tone down the controversial provisions.
