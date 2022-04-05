Parliament Live: Lok Sabha to discuss Ukraine situation

The contentious bill providing for legal sanction to police to obtain physical and biological samples of convicts and detainees for investigation in criminal matters was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting it will act as a defender of human rights of law-abiding citizens. The bill, which seeks to replace the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, was passed by a voice vote after Shah assuaged the concerns raised by the Opposition, which claimed the draft law was "draconian" and could convert India into a "police state". On Tuesday the Lok Sabha is likely to discuss the Ukraine issue. Stay tuned!
- Tuesday 5 Apr 2022
- updated: 9:59 am IST
Sonia Gandhi addresses Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament's Central Hall on Tuesday
The Lok Sabha's Committee on Estimates has expressed serious concerns over the shortage of equipment in the National Disaster AResponse Force (NDRF) and asked the government to supply the necessary sanctioned equipment without further delay.
In its 13th report submitted to the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Committee said that when the panel examined the inventory of sanctioned equipment with the actual numbers of the essential response equipment, items like brick hammers, chipping hammer bits pointed, chipping hammer bits flat, multi para-monitor, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters and nebulisers were found short in number.
BJP MP Girish Bapat-led Committee, in its observations, found that "about 10 items, which are authorised for NDRF, do not form part of the inventory and there was a shortage of the items authorised to NDRF.
Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is to move the motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one woman member from amongst the MPs of the House to be a member of the Central Supervisory Board, constituted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994.
The discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment is also likely to conclude in the Rajya Sabha with a reply by the minister.
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move that the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Tripura, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and to be passed by the Upper House.
Centre is also likely to table the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill further for amendment, to be taken into consideration and to be passed.
The Centre is likely to table on Tuesday 'The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha to unify three municipal corporations in the national capital.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Bill further to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, as passed by the Lok Sabha, and be taken into consideration and to be passed.
Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament's Central Hall. Party's LS and RS MPs to attend the meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi
Explaining the utility of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, Shah on Monday said that with changing times, the new bill is extremely significant to convict criminals and enhance the power of the investigative agencies.
Lok Sabha to discuss situation in Ukraine on Tuesday.
Notices by RSP's NK Premachandran and Congress's Manish Tewari
