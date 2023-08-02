Parliament Live: Stormy session on cards as Oppn adamant on PM's statement on Manipur issue

The contentious Delhi services bill was introduced by the Centre in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid vociferous protests by opposition MPs even as Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Parliament is empowered to make laws for Delhi and termed the objection to it "politically motivated". The proposed legislation will strengthen the Central government's control over the national capital. Meanwhile, Pralhad Joshi will move the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today. Track latest updates from Indian Parliament only with DH!