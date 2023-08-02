Parliament Live: Stormy session on cards as Oppn adamant on PM's statement on Manipur issue

The contentious Delhi services bill was introduced by the Centre in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid vociferous protests by opposition MPs even as Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Parliament is empowered to make laws for Delhi and termed the objection to it "politically motivated". The proposed legislation will strengthen the Central government's control over the national capital. Meanwhile, Pralhad Joshi will move the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today. Track latest updates from Indian Parliament only with DH!
Several parties helping BJP in Parliament: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj
AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "There are several parties which have been helping BJP in the Parliament. These parties are BJD, YSRCP and many others, all these parties have their own politics. But whenever BJP will get the chance to break their (BJD, YSRCP) party and make its govt, BJP will not miss the chance to do so."
AAP MP Sushil Gupta says, "All those parties that believe in democracy will vote against Delhi services bill and this bill will not pass in the Lok Sabha."
Pralhad Joshi to move Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will move the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. Thebill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
BJD, YSRCP support to help in safe passage of Delhi Bill
The Modi government on Tuesday got a shot in the arm when BJD supported the introduction of a Bill to replace the controversial Delhi ordinance in the Lok Sabha.
Oppn demand for PM statement on Manipur 'constitutionally ill-premised', says Dhankhar
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the Opposition's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the Manipur issue in Parliament is “constitutionally infirm and ill-premised” but the I.N.D.I.A parties refused to bow down, leading to vociferous protests, walkouts, and adjournment.
