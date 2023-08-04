Parliament Live: Services Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid ruckus; Kejriwal says BJP backstabbed Delhi
Parliament Live: Services Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid ruckus; Kejriwal says BJP backstabbed Delhi
updated: Aug 04 2023, 09:42 ist
Track all the latest updates from the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament with DH!
09:10
RJD MP Manoj Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chandha give Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the situation in Manipur
08:28
Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore give Adjournment Motion notices in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China and Manipur issue, respectively
08:27
I.N.D.I.A parties floor leaders will hold a meeting today at 10am in the office of LoP Rajya Sabha in Parliament, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house
08:13
Opposition suggests ‘middle-path’ in Rajya Sabha over Manipur issue
The search for a “middle-path” to break the logjam over the Manipur debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday appeared moving forward with the Narendra Modi government agreeing "in principle" to a new formula suggested by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A that both forgo their present position and conduct the discussion on a motion.
Rajnath Singh to move The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to move The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the House today.
07:29
AAP's lone Lok Sabha member Rinku suspended for Monsoon session
The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended newly-elected AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining part of the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour in the House.
RJD MP Manoj Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chandha give Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the situation in Manipur
Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore give Adjournment Motion notices in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China and Manipur issue, respectively
I.N.D.I.A parties floor leaders will hold a meeting today at 10am in the office of LoP Rajya Sabha in Parliament, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house
Opposition suggests ‘middle-path’ in Rajya Sabha over Manipur issue
The search for a “middle-path” to break the logjam over the Manipur debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday appeared moving forward with the Narendra Modi government agreeing "in principle" to a new formula suggested by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A that both forgo their present position and conduct the discussion on a motion.
Read more
Rajnath Singh to move The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to move The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the House today.
AAP's lone Lok Sabha member Rinku suspended for Monsoon session
The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended newly-elected AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining part of the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour in the House.
Read more
Services Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid ruckus; Kejriwal says BJP backstabbed Delhi
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after an intense debate.
Read more