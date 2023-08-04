Parliament Live: Services Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid ruckus; Kejriwal says BJP backstabbed Delhi

  updated: Aug 04 2023, 09:42 ist
Track all the latest updates from the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament with DH!
  • 09:10

    RJD MP Manoj Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chandha give Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the situation in Manipur

  • 08:28

    Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore give Adjournment Motion notices in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China and Manipur issue, respectively

  • 08:27

    I.N.D.I.A parties floor leaders will hold a meeting today at 10am in the office of LoP Rajya Sabha in Parliament, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house

  • 08:13

    Opposition suggests ‘middle-path’ in Rajya Sabha over Manipur issue

    The search for a “middle-path” to break the logjam over the Manipur debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday appeared moving forward with the Narendra Modi government agreeing "in principle" to a new formula suggested by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A that both forgo their present position and conduct the discussion on a motion.

    Read more

  • 08:00

    Rajnath Singh to move The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to move The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the House today.

  • 07:29

    AAP's lone Lok Sabha member Rinku suspended for Monsoon session

    The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended newly-elected AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining part of the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour in the House.

    Read more

  • 07:29

    Services Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid ruckus; Kejriwal says BJP backstabbed Delhi

    The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after an intense debate.

    Read more