Parliament Live: I.N.D.I.A plans no-confidence motion against govt, notices to be submitted today

I.N.D.I.A has called a meeting at 10 am to discuss the Parliament floor strategy amid plans to submit notices for no-confidence motion against the Modi govt. Congress has, meanwhile, issued whip to its party MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha. Track the ongoing session of Parliament live here at DH!
I.N.D.I.A calls meeting at 10 am to discuss Parliament floor strategy
I.N.D.I.A parties have called a meeting at 10 am to discuss Parliament floor strategy. Meanwhile, Congress has also called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs at 10:30 am, amid plans to submit notices for no-confidence motion against Modi govt. Congress has issued whip to party MPs to be present in Lok Sabha.
I.N.D.I.A plans no-confidence motion, notices to be submitted today
The Opposition I.N.D.I.A is likely to bring a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government at the earliest in what they call their attempt to force the Prime Minister to speak about the Manipur ethnic violence in Parliament, sources said on Tuesday.
Floor managers are working overtime to ensure that around 50 Lok Sabha MPs file notices before 10 am on Wednesday itself to ensure that Speaker Om Birla examine the notices and see whether it has the support of at least 50 MPs in the floor of Lok Sabha and then decide the date for debate.
Read more
Phangnon Konyak becomes first Nagaland woman MP to preside over Rajya Sabha
BJP's S Phangnon Konyak on Tuesday became the first woman member from Nagaland to preside over Rajya Sabha. On July 17, she became the first ever woman member of Rajya Sabha to be appointed to the panel of vice-chairpersons.
Read more