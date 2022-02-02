Parliament Live: RS proceedings begin; Centre says 16,427 private security agencies were active in India till Jan 2022

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin with a debate on the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate in Lok Sabha. In his 50-minute address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind said his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society. Stay tuned for more updates.
Rajya Sabha Members observe silence in the memory of the people who lost their lives in heavy rainfall in Malaysia and volcanic eruption in Tonga.
News Live: PM addresses nation on Union Budget 2022
Click here to follow updates of PM's address to the nations
Budget prepared keeping in view the upcoming Assembly elections: Mallikarjun Kharge
This is a pro-capitalist Budget that has nothing to offer to farmers, MGNREGA workers, and SC/ST & OBC communities. This Budget has been prepared, keeping in view the ensuing Assembly elections: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge
RS leader Elamaram Kareen gives suspension notice over Pegasus issue
CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the Pegasus issue in light of the recent reports revealing the government of India's engagement with Israeli firm NSO and purchase of the spyware.
Binoy Viswam, Rajya Sabha MP has moved a 267 notice for the suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha
Binoy Viswam, Rajya Sabha MP has moved a 267 notice for the suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to take up the urgent issue regarding the Governments purchase and use of the Pegasus spyware. The Government of India has not been transparent about these allegations and as such the reports in the public domain require the attention of this house urgently.
Lok Sabha to sit from 4 pm. Discussion on the Motion to start after Question Hour and Zero Hour. BJP's Harish Dwivedi to initiate the discussion while his party colleague Kamlesh Paswan to second it.
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge will be the first speaker from the Opposition
In Rajya Sabha, the debate will start at 11.30 am. BJP MP from UP Geeta alias Chandraprabha will initiate the debate. BJP's Shwait Malik (Punjab) to second. Both are from poll-bound states.
Rahul Gandhi to be first Oppn leader to reply to debate on motion of thanks in Lok Sabha
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, sources said.
Harish Dviwedi of the BJP will move the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha, they said.
The debate on the motion of thanks will start in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to it.
De-jargoning the Union Budget 2022
Finance Minister NirmalaSitharamanon Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.
Read More
President Ram Nath Kovind highlights Modi govt's initiatives for poor, women and farmers
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday highlighted the Narendra Modi government's initiatives for the poor, women and farmers -- the issues on which the Opposition targets the ruling BJP -- in his customary address to the Parliament, as he asserted that India has emerged as the one of the fastest growing economies with global investors putting in $48 billion in the first seven months of this fiscal.
Read More