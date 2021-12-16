Parliament Live: Congress issues whip to MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha all day

Opposition's demand to discuss Lakhimpur violence and its privilege notices against CJI Gogoi's led to disruption and eventual adjournment of Parliament on Wednesday. The Centre continues to insist on an apology from the suspended MPs for a fruitful Winter Session. Jibes were thrown from both sides, with Congress calling the House a 'museum', while a BJP leader called the Opposition 'Omicron'. Stay tuned for today's House proceedings.