Parliament Live: Congress issues whip to MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha all day

Opposition's demand to discuss Lakhimpur violence and its privilege notices against CJI Gogoi's led to disruption and eventual adjournment of Parliament on Wednesday. The Centre continues to insist on an apology from the suspended MPs for a fruitful Winter Session. Jibes were thrown from both sides, with Congress calling the House a 'museum', while a BJP leader called the Opposition 'Omicron'. Stay tuned for today's House proceedings.
FM to hold pre-Budget meetings with infra, financial sector players on Thursday
As part of pre-Budget deliberations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet infrastructure and financial sector honchos on Thursday to seek their inputs for Budget 2022-23.
The two consultations with different stakeholder groups will be held virtually, the Finance Ministry said.
"Finance minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be holding consultations with experts of Industry, Infrastructure & Climate Change in forenoon; and experts of Financial Sector and Capital Markets in afternoon," the ministry said in a tweet.
Cong issues whip for protest march, 'quite a few' choose to ignore it
A three-line whip was issued to ensure attendance in Rajya Sabha but "quite a few" of them chose to ignore it, while some among them found an ingenious way to skip the proceedings by not turning up in the afternoon.
Govt unlikely to bring bill on cryptocurrency in winter session
The government is unlikely to bring a bill on cryptocurrency in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, top sources said on Wednesday.
They also suggested that whenever a bill will be brought, it will be referred to the parliamentary standing committee for wider deliberations with stakeholders.
The bill, which was listed in the government's legislative business of the winter session, seeks to "create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India".