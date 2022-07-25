Parliament Live: Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President today
updated: Jul 25 2022, 08:18 ist
Track the latest updates from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha's Monsoon Session here.
08:17
CPI(M) MP moves bill in RS to ensure Centre consults States for matters on Concurrent List
At a time states are up in arms against the Centre over introduction of NEET and CUET among others, a CPI(M) MP has moved a private member's bill in Rajya Sabha to ensure that the Centre consults state and get its sanction for enacting legislations on subjects that fall in the Concurrent List.
Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas introduced the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Upper House on Friday, demanding that any legislation by Parliament on matters in the Concurrent List be made only after "due consultations and deliberations" with states and taking them into confidence.
Parliament as an institution and legislative assemblies collectively have unfortunately become irrelevant to the national discourse of the country now going back a couple of decades: Manish Tewari
On disruption rather than debate becoming the norm in Parliament with the first week of the Monsoon session nearly washed out, Tewari said, "Parliament as an institution and legislative assemblies collectively have unfortunately become irrelevant to the national discourse of the country now going back a couple of decades."
This is primarily because parliamentarians and legislators across parties, across decades and across the country have systematically devalued the institution, he said.
"What would you think of an institution where disruption is the norm and functioning is the exception? What would you think of the Supreme Court if lawyers were to disrupt its functioning on a regular basis? What would you think of the executive if the secretaries, joint secretaries or other officials go on a disruptive spree on a regular and prolonged basis," Tewari asked.
So, parliamentarians and legislators should seriously introspect whether disruption is at all a "legitimate parliamentary tactic", the Congress MP said.
"It (tactic of disruption) has to be used, it should be done tactically in an extreme situation but should definitely not become the norm," Tewari said.
Having said that, it is the responsibility of the government to run the House, he added.
08:11
With frequent adjournments affecting parliamentary work, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday said MPs should seriously introspect whether disruption is at all a "legitimate tactic", asserting that it should only be used in an "extreme situation"
He, however, said it is the responsibility of the government to run the House, and putting the blame for frequent adjournments on the Congress is both "unfortunate and opportunistic", as the BJP and its allies had stalled Parliament during their time as the opposition during 2004-14.
08:10
Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva has so far reached out to chief ministers of Delhi, Karnataka, and Assam as part of her campaign bid.
Alva on Saturday had met Kejriwal and sought his support for her candidature. She has also spoken with Himanta Biswa Sarma and Basavaraj Bommai, BJP chief ministers from Assam and Karnataka, respectively.
08:08
Coming from a humble tribal family of Uparbeda village near Rairangpur, 64-year-old Murmu has come a long way from a councilor to an MLA, a minister and Jharkhand Governor to being elected President of India.
08:07
Only four members of the President-elect's family - brother, sister-in-law, daughter and son-in-law - will attend the oath taking ceremony
08:05
President-elect Droupadi Murmu may wear a traditional Santali saree when she takes the oath of office in Delhi on Monday. Her sister-in-law Sukri Tudu is travelling to Delhi with a special saree used by Santal women in Eastern India.
The Santali sarees have some stripe work on one end and is worn by the Santal women on special occasions. The saree is vertically symmetric and has both the ends designed with the same motifs. Sukri, who along with her husband and family members, live in Uparbeda village near Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, said she is also carrying traditional sweet pancakes, also called ‘Arisa Pitha’ for Murmu.
08:05
Murmu's swearing in: Traffic movement to be affected
A senior police officer has asked commuters to avoid roundabout Kautilya, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, K Kamraj Marg from 9 am to noon on Monday.
Other roads to be avoided are roundabout Sunehri Masjid, Rafi Marg, roundabout Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Raisina Road, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Maulana Azad Road and Motilal Nehru Marg.
The Personnel Ministry on Friday directed partial closure of certain government offices as well.
The construction work of the new Parliament building will also be stopped during that time.
08:04
Delhi traffic police issues advisory for movements during Prez-elect's swearing-in ceremony
Vehicular movement is likely to be affected in Lutyens Delhi on Monday due to the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of India, Delhi Traffic Police said Sunday.
Special arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.
08:03
The swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu, the 15th President of India, will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament House
07:14
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to move Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, in Rajya Sabha today
Read more
In Pics | Outgoing President Ramnath Kovind's farewell
