Parliament Live: Congress MPs from both Houses to meet at 10 am at CPP office ahead of today's sessions
updated: Aug 05 2022, 09:10 ist
Track the latest updates from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha's Monsoon Session here
09:08
Congress MPs from both Houses to meet at 10 am at CPP office ahead of today's sessions
Congress MPs from both the Houses will meet today at 10 amat Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Office in Parliament. (ANI)
09:08
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the GST on several essential commodities.
07:53
RSP MP to introduce pvt bill suggesting radical changes in Agnipath scheme
At a time the Narendra Modi government is facing protests over the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, an Opposition MP is all set to introduce a private member’s bill in Parliament suggesting radical changes in the controversial recruitment programme that allows the raising of units of ‘Agniveers’ in addition to the existing ones and giving them option to continue in military even after four years without any hindrance.
