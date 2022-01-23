Parliament panel examining Marriage Bill seeks suggestions from public, stakeholders

The Parliamentary Standing Committee examining the Bill to increase the marital age of women from 18 years to 21 years has sought views from the public and stakeholders.

Those who intend to submit their views in writing or give oral evidence on the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021 have 15 days, starting Sunday, to do so. According to public notice, those desirous of submitting views or giving oral evidence before the committee can visit the Rajya Sabha website for further details.

Parliamentary Standing Committee examining the Bill to increase the marriage age of girls from 18 years to 21 years has now sought views from public and stakeholders @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/4fWTVie2IY — Shemin (@shemin_joy) January 23, 2022

The Bill, which has attracted criticism from a section of the civil society, was introduced in Lok Sabha during the fag-end of the Winter Session that concluded in December last year and sent to the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Youth and Sports headed by senior BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

Sources said the committee has set itself a three-month deadline.

There has been a chorus for more women representation in the Standing Committee examining the Bill, as the panel had only one woman member -- Trinamool Congress' Sushmita Dev. There have been suggestions that all women Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs should be allowed to participate in the discussions on the Bill in the panel among others.

Also Read — Muslims in Hyderabad rush to get married ahead of passage of marriage age bill

At present, the BJP has 16 MPs in the 31-member panel while Congress has three and Trinamool Congress, DMK and CPI(M) have two each. Samajwadi Party, AIADMK, YSR Congress, Shiv Sena, BJD and JD(U) have one woman MP, each, in the panel. The lone woman MP, Sushmita, became part of the committee on September 27 last year.

Committee member TN Prathapan, a Congress MP from Kerala, wrote to Sahasrabuddhe suggesting that the panel should meet all women MPs and tour the country to meet stakeholders from urban and rural areas.

Sources said the committee during a meeting on January 5 was informed that all MPs are free to provide their inputs to the panel but it may not be possible to invite them to be part of the deliberations on the Bill.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: