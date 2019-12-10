Parliament passes Arms (Amendment) Bill

Parliament on Tuesday passed the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which proposes maximum punishment of life imprisonment for manufacturing and carrying illegal arms.

The Bill, which was passed Lok Sabha on Monday, was passed in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.

According to the Bill, a person can have a maximum of two firearms as against three allowed at present.

It also ensures that those using a firearm in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of others shall be punishable with imprisonment to two years, or with fine which may extend to Rs 1 lakh, or with both.

Replying to a debate on the Bill, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said heirloom or heritage weapons too could be kept if they have been de-activated.