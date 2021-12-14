Parliament passes bills to extend tenures of Directors of CBI, ED

The Parliament on Tuesday passed two bills to extend the tenure of the directors of CBI and Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years from the present two years, with Rajya Sabha clearing it by a voice vote even as the Opposition walked out in protest against the suspension of 12 MPs.

Rajya Sabha took up The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the afternoon amid Opposition protest.

The bills sought to extend the tenure of the directors of both the agencies from two years to a maximum of five years.

As Deputy Chairman Harivansh refused to allow Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to raise the issue, the latter announced the walkout.

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Jitendra Singh said, "Contrary to the popular impression that has gone to certain quarters, the amendment does not seek to increase the tenure rather it seeks to put an embargo on the tenure of five years. The existing law under the Delhi Special Police Act provides for tenure not more than two years."

The tenure of ED Director is being extended in the interest of national security and for the stability of the financial structure, he said.

In both the cases, he said that the clause on tenure which says "not less than two years" is being amended to "go up to five years" with a one-year extension on each occasion.

"Enforcement director has a very crucial role even in money laundering cases, and is possibly the only agency of its kind available in India. Most of the other countries have a much longer term. And here also, the term is not being made indefinite...," he said.

