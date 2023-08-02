Parliament passes Jan Vishwas Bill to promote ease of business

RS passes Jan Vishwas Bill to push ease of business

The bill converts several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2023, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 20:01 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 Acts.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.

Also Read | Bill to allow private sector to mine lithium, 5 other atomic minerals passed in Parliament

Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation on July 27.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the bill will promote the ease of doing business by decriminalising a number of provisions.

It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences. The bill also seeks to remove all offences under the Post Office Act, 1898.

Rajya Sabha
Parliament
Ease of doing business
India News

