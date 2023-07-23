Parliament website to capture lighter moments with 'Wit and Humour' section

The new Parliament website that was soft launched earlier this year is all set to have a 'Wit and Humour' section.

Though the lighter moments of the proceedings were captured in the House records, this will be the first time those will be made accessible to the public, according to an Indian Express report.

Speaking to the publication, K Srinivas, former director of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, said that wit and humour have always been a part of Parliamentary debates in the country. Srinivas was assigned the task of compiling such reference daily, from 1983 to 2000.

Srinivasan would go through each day's proceedings, and then compile such funny and witty interactions between the members in the form of a story board. Then, the compilations, which were in the form of physical publications would be circulated to the Speaker's office and Parliament library among others.

While for a long time, such interactions were inaccessible to the public, those recorded since 2004 can now be viewed on the website. “Those before 2004 are to be found in Parliament library in the form of physical compilations. We have uploaded all the matter we had on the new website,” an official speaking to the publication said.

According to the officials, the work of the new website is still in progress with new elements and features being added regularly.