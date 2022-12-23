Parliament Winter Session ends but a majority of Bills remain pending

The Winter Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on Friday, six days ahead of schedule, with a majority of the 25 Bills in the government’s wish list remaining in cold storage and a vociferous Opposition demand for a discussion on India-China military clashes not acceded to.

This is the eighth consecutive session since the 2020 Budget Session that a session was curtailed. The Session, which started on December 7, was to end on December 29.

Amid the major disruptions witnessed during the Session, Rajya Sabha saw Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, who chaired the Upper House for first time, and the Congress-led Opposition locking horns on the issue of suspension of business and his observations against Sonia Gandhi for her remarks on “destabilising judiciary”. Lok Sabha clocked 97 per cent productivity while Rajya Sabha saw 102 per cent productivity in 13 sittings.

The government’s tentative list of legislative business for Winter Session had 25 Bills – 16 new Bills and nine existing Bills – but none of the major Bills like Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill and The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 made it to Parliament this time.

Lok Sabha passed seven Bills and Rajya Sabha cleared nine Bills. Altogether, both houses passed nine Bills, as two Bills were passed by Lok Sabha in an earlier session. Among the important Bills that were passed include The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill and the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill. Bills to include certain communities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the Scheduled Tribes list were also passed.

Two Bills – The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill were sent to the Joint Committee of Parliament for further Parliamentary scrutiny. The second bill was not in the tentative list provided by the government to Parliament ahead of the session.

The Session was marked by relentless demand by the Opposition for a discussion on Chinese aggression, especially after the December 9 clashes in Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. However, the Opposition did not resort to disruption like in the previous sessions though the government remained adamant in not allowing the debate.

While the Congress referred to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru leading a debate in Parliament during 1962 India-China war, the ruling BJP pointed out that at least twice, the UPA government refused short duration discussions on China and Pakistan, citing that it could adversely impact relations with both the countries and negotiations with them.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that the BJP when in Opposition had accepted the government's proposition not to discuss issues with China and Pakistan in Parliament citing that it is “sensitive”. He said, “this is very unfortunate (Opposition’s demand) and they are misleading the country."

On curtailing the Session, Joshi said the session was cut short after all parties made a request. “The government was willing to go ahead with the Session. We wanted the demand by the parties to be on record and it is in the minutes of Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee,” he said.