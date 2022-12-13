Parliament Live: India-China border clash likely to rock both Houses as Oppn plans to discuss issue

Several Congress leaders set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the India-China troops clash along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Track all the latest updates from the Winter Session of Parliament proceedings, only with DH.
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in the Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.
Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain gives notice of short duration discussion under rule 176 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh
Party's MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the matter in the House.
The Congress on Monday hit out at the Centre over the India-China troops clash along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh and said the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the issue in Parliament.
The issue is likely to rock the Parliament on Tuesday with several Congress leaders set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the issue. (PTI)
Location of even 2 centres of excellence for sports in tribal majority districts not finalised yet, says Parliamentary panel
The locations for establishing even two centres of excellence for sports out of 15 such proposed facilities in tribal-majority districts are yet to be finalized, according to a parliamentary committee report.
It slammed the government's "lackadaisical approach" in handling the project.
The Tribal Affairs Ministry had in 2019 said it has identified 163 tribal districts having more than 25 per cent Scheduled Tribes population where such centres have to be established by 2022. During 2018-19 and 2019-20, 15 such centres shall be established, it said.
Govt to develop portal to gather information about madrasas across country: Parliamentary panel report
The government will develop a portal to gather information about recognised as well as unrecognised madrasas in the country, according to a parliamentary panel report.
The parliamentary standing committee report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.
To have a more comprehensive data of madrasas across the country, the Ministry of Minority Affairs told the panel that it has engaged an agency to develop a MIS (Management Information System) portal for the madrasas.
Parliament passes bill to promote non-fossil energy sources and carbon credit trading
A bill seeking to mandate the use of non-fossil energy sources such as biomass, ethanol and green hydrogen was passed by Parliament on Monday.
