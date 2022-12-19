Parliament Live: Tawang clash likely to rock both Houses today
updated: Dec 19 2022, 09:25 ist
Track all the latest updates from the Winter Session of Parliament proceedings with DH.
09:24
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation with China.
09:22
Sitharaman to move the Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022 in RS today to authorise payment & appropriation of certain further sums from & out of the Consolidated Fund of India for services of FY23, as passed by Lok Sabha, for consideration and returned
09:20
FM to move Appropriation(No.4) Bill, 2022 in RS today to provide for authorization of appropriation of money out of consolidated fund to meet amount spent on certain services during FY ending 31.03.20, in excess of amounts granted for them
09:19
BJP MP Vivek Thakur has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to amend Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. in the wake of heinous crimes being committed by juveniles in the country.
09:19
Era of peace started in northeast after 2014. 80% reduction in insurgency violence, 89% reduction in civilian deaths, and 6000 militants surrendered after 2014. 265% reduction in left-wing extremism: Union Minister Anurag Thakur
09:18
YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and demands to establish a centre for Excellence in Research on Drone Technology in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
08:11
A discussion on a bill which seeks to amend the law on multi-state cooperative societies is likely to be a stormy affair in Lok Sabha when the proposed measure comes up for passage this week.
With parliamentary sources indicating that the Winter session could conclude on December 23, earlier than scheduled, opposition parties could make a fresh pitch for a discussion on Tawang issue.
They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses of Parliament.
Indian and Chinese troops had clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.
The session is officially slated to conclude on December 29.
08:09
In the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly beginning Monday, the Opposition will corner the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over agrarian distress and the state losing investment projects
Former Maharashtra chief minister and MLC Uddhav Thackeray will attend the winter session of the state legislature
08:08
With the winter session of the Jharkhand Assembly beginning on Monday, the ruling and opposition parties held separate meetings on Sunday to chalk out strategies.
The five-day session, which will conclude on December 23, is likely to be stormy with the BJP-led Opposition deciding to corner the government over a slew of issues, mainly corruption, law and order and recruitment policy.
The ruling alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD is, however, confident of giving befitting replies to the Opposition's questions in the House.
The BJP, in its legislative party meeting, decided to corner the government on the alleged mining scam, recruitment policy, which was scrapped by the Jharkhand High Court, the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and the Sahibganj murder in which a man allegedly chopped his wife into pieces.
08:05
The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the winter session of the state Assembly beginning today
07:55
Cong MP gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS to discuss China clash
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border issue with China.
Oppn to use Appropriation Bills debate to corner Centre
Accusing the government of avoiding discussions on issues concerning livelihood in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the Opposition is gearing up to use the two-day debate on Appropriation Bills in Rajya Sabha to corner the Narendra Modi government on issues like price rise and unemployment.
