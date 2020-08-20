Parliamentary committees key for legislative oversight: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said India’s strong Parliamentary Committee system works to ensure public participation in legislative oversight work.

Birla’s remarks at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament come at a time when Congress and BJP lawmakers are engaged in a slugfest over discussing issues related to environment and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms.

He said that in this era of the information technology revolution, Parliaments need to ensure public participation in parliamentary oversight and improving governance.

Addressing the Conference, Birla said through the direct telecast of proceedings of Parliament on the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha television channels, dedicated websites and social media platforms, it has been ensured that Parliament reaches every house of the country.

He said that the Parliament of India was ensuring proactive engagement with the people of India through a five ‘I’ process – Interact, Inform, Involve, Imbibe, and Improve.

He also said the Indian Parliament was fully engaged with the people and always reinforced transparency and good governance.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Parliament has maintained 24X7 connect between the parliamentarians and the people to ensure that the needy and the underprivileged were provided necessary relief and assistance without delay, Birla said.