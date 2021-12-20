Parliamentary panel asks government to consider increasing the quantum of pension from 65 years

With the joint family system "breaking down giving way to nuclear families" and increasing the share of the ageing population, a Parliamentary panel has asked the government to consider increasing the quantum of pension from 65 years instead of the existing 80 years.

At present, Central government pensioners are entitled to receive an additional quantum of pension equivalent to 20 per cent of basic pension on attaining the age of 80 years, 30 per cent at 85 years, 40 per cent at 90 years, 50 per cent at 95 years and 100 per cent on crossing 100 years.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has now recommended to the government to "sympathetically" consider Pensioners' Association's demand for 5 per cent additional quantum of pension on attaining the age of 65 years, 10 per cent at 70 years, 15 per cent at 75 years and 20 per cent at 80 years.

In its report on 'Pensioner's Grievances - Impact of Pension Adalats and Centralised Pensioners' Grievance Redress and Monitoring System', the panel headed by senior BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi has asked the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) to pursue the issue "vigorously" with the Ministry of Finance and apprise the committee of the outcome.

Arguing in favour of Pensioners' Association demand, the panel said that it was "very much cognizant of the social churning" taking place in the society over the years.

"The joint family system is breaking down, giving way to nuclear families. The growth of nuclear families due to geographical and social mobility have further led to rise in individualism and individualistic thinking and the generation who want to live away from shackles of joint families and patronage of elderly parents or grandparents," the report said.

According to an estimate, the share of the population over the age of 60 is likely to increase significantly in the country by 2050. "In view of such changes at societal level, we need to have a robust pension system for elderly which can help them survive in this world without being a burden on anyone," it said.

The DoPPW had told the panel that the provision regarding additional pension or family pension on attaining the age of 80 years and above was introduced with effect from January 1, 2006, on implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Central Pay Commission.

It said the Pay Commission was of the view that older pensioners/family pensioners require a better deal because their needs, especially those relating to health, increase with age.

The existing provision was examined by the 7th Central Pay Commission also and it said the existing rates of additional pension and additional family pension are appropriate. "The Department has, however, assured that this suggestion of the Associations shall be conveyed to the Department of Expenditure," the report said.

