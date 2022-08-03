Parliamentary panel expresses concern over denial of pensionary benefits to school employees

Several employees of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools have been denied pensionary benefits by the finance ministry since 1989 due to a technical issue under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1972, a parliamentary panel has noted. It has asked the finance ministry to take a relook as 93 per cent of the employees are due to retire in the next 15 years.

The Committee on Petitions headed by BJP Lok Sabha Harish Dwidevi took up the matter after representations from several members of Parliament, and said that employees who were hired before 2004 have been denied pensions, because the NVS was established in February 1986, a month after the deadline chalked by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare Office Memorandum 1987. The deadline was January 1986.

The Committee noted that while the finance ministry’s contention was that the employees were not in service in January 1986, the scheme for the setting up of the Vidyalayas was approved by the Union Cabinet in August 1985.

If the government extends the benefits to these employees, the panel said, it would cover 9647 employees and 93 per cent of the employees in the Vidyalayas will retire in the next 15 years. Asking the ministry of education and the finance ministry to consult each other over the matter, the panel asked for a report to be submitted within three months.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were established in 1986 under a central scheme by the erstwhile ministry of human resources development in pursuance of the National Policy on Education 1986.