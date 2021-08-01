Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs to visit Kashmir, Ladakh in August third week

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will be touring Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the third week of August for an "in-depth" understanding of the issues and problems of the region besides visiting Border Out Posts.

The meetings with officials and stakeholders in both the union territories will be held between August 17 and August 21.

The panel led by senior Congress MP Anand Sharma will hold deliberations in Leh in Ladakh on August 17 and then will fly to Srinagar to hold meetings on August 18, 19 and 20. The multi-party panel will be meeting stakeholders in Jammu on August 21, the last day of their visit, sources said.

The official tour comes as the panel has taken up 'Administration, Development and People's Welfare' in the two union territories for detailed examination. The team will reach Leh on August 16 and will return on August 22 from Jammu, sources said.

During the tour, the panel will also review the working of CRPF, ITBP and BSF, which are deployed on the India-Pakistan border as well as the India-China border.

Sources said the panel will have meetings with the Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and select stakeholders in both the union territories.

The panel will also visit BoPs manned by the ITBP at the Line of Actual Control (India-China) as well as the camps of CRPF located in Leh and Srinagar.