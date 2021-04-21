Parliamentary panel suggests providing free medical help to poor who are victims of road accidents

With the highest number of road accidents victims belonging to low income households, the government should ensure providing free quality medical help to such victims, a Parliamentary Committee recommended to the government.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport and Tourism said that according to the World Bank report, 44% of households in rural areas reported at least one death after a road crash, compared to 11.6% of the households in urban areas. Similarly, low income households reported twice the number of deaths post-crash vis-à-vis high income households. This striking difference might be because of the difference in the quality of medical care available to the victims of road accidents, the panel said.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways should work in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to ensure that free quality medical help is provided to road accident victims belonging to low-income households. This may be partially funded by the penalties collected for the violation of traffic rules,” the committee headed by Rajya Sabha member T G Venkatesh recommended.

The Committee suggested the Road Transport Ministry to develop a road safety score to quantify the safety of the National Highways across the country. The ongoing projects of the Ministry may be granted approval only if they score excellent in terms of road safety, the Panel said.

Asking the Ministry to prepare an action plan to reduce black spots on highways, the Panel suggested the government adopt best international practices in designing stages of roads to reduce accidents where traffic merges from service lanes to the highway.

As per the Union Ministry of Road Transport data, a total number of 4,49,002 accidents took place in the country during the calendar year 2019 leading to 151,113 deaths and 4,51,361 injured.

Union Road Transport Minister Gadkari earlier releasing the World Bank report on 'Traffic Crash Injuries And Disabilities: The Burden on India Society', said that in India cost per seriously injured person comes to Rs 3.64 lakh while cost per minor injured person stands at Rs 77, 938 and the cost per death is estimated at Rs 91.16 lakh.

"So death cost is 100 times more than injury cost. It shows that if we succeed in preventing deaths in a road accident and restrict the life of accident victims to minor injuries only, we can save around Rs 90 lakh per person," the minister said.