Parliamentary panel summons Facebook, Google

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned officials of Facebook and Google on Tuesday to deliberate the issue of safeguarding citizens' rights and preventing the misuse of online platforms.

As per official agenda circulated among the members of the panel, the meeting is "to hear the views of representatives of Facebook India and Google India on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space".

The panel, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, had earlier summoned Twitter representatives and is likely to summon YouTube and other social media platforms in coming days.

Though earlier Facebook had sought permission to appear before the panel through video conference due to the Covid-19 protocols, panel chairman Tharoor insisted that company officials must appear in person as the Parliament Secretariat does not allow virtual meetings.

The panel meeting with social media firms came in the backdrop of a tussle between social media houses and the government over the implementation of new IT rules that came into force from May 26. While Whatsapp went to court questioning some clauses of new rules citing user privacy, Twitter was at loggerheads with the government about its implementation.