Parliamentary panel wants last mile connectivity in all metro rail projects

The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Housing and Urban Affairs recommended that the government ensures first- and last-mile connectivity is implemented across all metro rail projects.

“The ministry may make it mandatory for all the metro stations to make provision for first and last mile connectivity wherever possible for operational metros and necessary for upcoming ones. For upcoming metro stations, no approval should be given until the DPR (Detailed Project Report) has a provision for first and last mile connectivity,” the panel said.

The panel, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party member of parliament Jagdambika Pal, tabled its report on ‘The Implementation of Metro Rail Project’ in Lok Sabha.

“The presence of first and last mile connectivity is something that makes metro networks ‘Mass Transportation Systems’ in true sense, and it should be made mandatory for all the metro stations. Further, the ridership is directly proportional to presence of first and last mile connectivity. In the absence of first and last mile connectivity, the projected ridership cannot be achieved,” the panel said.

“Metro Rail Policy, 2017, stipulates that every proposal for metro rail should necessarily include proposals for feeder systems that help enlarge the catchment area of each metro station at least to 5 kms. The Committee has been apprised that last mile connectivity through pedestrian pathways, Non-Motorized Transport infrastructure, and induction of facilities for para-transit modes will be essential requirements for availing any central assistance for the proposed metro rail projects. State governments are required to commit provisioning of feeder systems for the metro rail proposed for availing central financing assistance,” the panel said.

The panel also said that there is a need for a single and comprehensive law for all the metro rail networks in the country as opposed to the existing three central acts.