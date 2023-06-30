Parliamentary Standing Committee refuses TMC, Congress's requests to discuss Manipur issue

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has turned down requests from Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien and senior Congress MP Digvijaya Singh to immediately discuss the situation in violence-hit Manipur, sources said on Friday.

Panel chairperson Brijlal has informed both MPs separately the inability to hold meetings urgently on the Manipur situation, as three meetings on prison reforms have been scheduled for July. Brijlal could not be reached for comments. O'Brien had written to Brijlal on June 15 while Singh approached the panel head June 21.

Sources said Brijlal noted in the letters that "unrest anywhere in the country is a matter of concern" but due to the series of meetings of the committee, it would be "difficult to hold discussions" on the issue raised by the MPs. He said he has noted down the "concerns" expressed in the letters.

One of the reasons cited for the inability to have a meeting on Manipur is the scheduled meetings with nine states on July 6, 19 and 27 on 'Prison - Conditions, Infrastructure and Reforms'. The committee would be hearing the views of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Since May 3, Manipur has been witnessing violence. The violence, which now is in its 58th day, had erupted following demands by the Meitei community that they should be included in the Scheduled Tribes list and a judicial order suggesting the same, which was opposed by the Kuki community.

In his letter to Brijlal, the Trinamool MP had said that a meeting of the panel is necessary to “understand the ground reality and assess the extent of violence” in the north-eastern state. Emphasising that Manipur is reeling under the consequences of ethnic violence, he said there is an urgent need for a meeting of the Standing Committee to “assess the prevailing situation” of violence in Manipur.

Calling it an “unprecedented situation”, O'Brien said it is crucial to stand by the victims as they are representatives of the country’s democratic system.

He said it was “imperative” that they “understand the ground reality and assess the extent of violence” and holding a Standing Committee meeting to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur would provide first hand insights into this situation.