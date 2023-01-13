Parliament's Budget Session to be held from January 31 to April 6

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and continue till April 6, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1 while the session will start with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

It is not clear whether the sittings will be held in the new building of Parliament.

"Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Budget Session will be in two parts. From January 31 to February 14 and then from March 12 to April 6.

During the recess, Parliamentary Standing Committees will scrutinise the Demands for Grants for various ministries.

Joshi said, "During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/Departments."

During the session the Opposition is likely to raise the attack on "basic structure" of Constitution by those in Constitutional positions, India-China military clashes, price rise and unemployment.

The session also comes at a time when Congress has concluded it's Bharat Jodo Yatra. During the recess, Congress will also hold its Plenary Session in Raipur.

In February, elections to three north-eastern states, including Tripura, is likely to take place.