Parliament's budget session will begin soon: LS speaker

The government will issue guidelines about the vaccination of parliamentarians before the start of the session

  • Jan 08 2021, 17:48 ist
The budget session of Parliament will "begin soon", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

The session will be normal and run its full course, said Birla, who attended an outreach program for panchayat representatives.

According to the speaker, the government will issue guidelines about the vaccination of parliamentarians before the start of the session.

"The budget session will begin soon. The government will decide on it. There was a challenge of Covid-19 and a spurt in infection, but now the budget session will begin and will be of the same length as it used to be and all subjects will be discussed," Birla told reporters.

