Parliament's Monsoon session likely from third week of July

Parliament's Monsoon session likely from July 3rd week

The session might start from July 18, the date of polling for the presidential election, and conclude by August 12

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2022, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 18:14 ist
Photo of the Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to start from the third week of July and conclude by the second week of August, sources said on Tuesday.

However, they said the final call on this is yet to be taken.

The session might start from July 18, the date of polling for the presidential election, and conclude by August 12, the sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommends the dates for the sessions.

