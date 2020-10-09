Parliament's Public Accounts Committee to visit Ladakh on October 28, 29

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, is likely to visit Ladakh to get a first-hand report on the stand-off with China.

The Committee has been granted permission by Lok Sabha Speaker to visit the Army camp in Ladakh and also certain forward areas to understand the working condition of soldiers posted in the icy heights where temperatures dip below zero degree celsius during winter months.

The Committee is planning to visit Ladakh on October 28 and 29, Parliament sources said.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat has already appeared before the PAC twice to apprise the committee about the preparedness of the Armed Forces in dealing with the stand-off with China.

Rawat had told the committee that the Armed Forces were prepared for the long haul, even during harsh winter months, as diplomats and military officials were engaged in discussions to reduce tensions along the LAC.

Congress has been targeting the Modi government over its handling of the tensions with China.

At a rally in Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had claimed that had the UPA government been in power, it would have evicted and thrown out China from Indian territory in 15 minutes.