Parliament's Winter Session to be held from November 29 to December 23

A high-decibel Winter Session of Parliament will be held from November 29 to December 23 during which the Opposition is hoping to corner the Narendra Modi government on a variety of issues, including price rise, as well as demanding the outer of a junior minister in connection with the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliament Affairs headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made the recommendation for holding the session spanning 19 working days. The announcement of the dates will be made after a nod from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The session will be crucial as it comes a few months ahead of the Assembly elections to five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

In 2020, the Winter Session of Parliament was not held due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Monsoon Session was held in September last year and the government then convened the Parliament in January this year for Budget Session, skipping the Winter Session.

Sources said both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit simultaneously during the upcoming Winter Session like it was during the Monsoon Session held in July this year.

The Opposition is gearing up to corner the government on price rise, terrorist attacks on civilians in Kashmir, Lakhimpur Kheri incident and farmers' protest among others.

Both the Houses are also expected to witness a vociferous demand for the ouster of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri killings in which four farmers, a journalist and three of his supporters were killed. Farmers have alleged that his son, who was later arrested, was driving the vehicle which mowed down the protesting farmers.

It is also be keenly watched how Opposition parties like Trinamool Congress will coordinate with the main opposition party Congress, as both parties have developed differences of late.

The Opposition is also upbeat over a Supreme Court directive ordering a probe by an expert panel in the Pegasus snooping case on which the former had been demanding a discussion in Parliament.

The Modi government can expect a repeat of this year's Monsoon Session, which was marked by protests by the Opposition on Pegasus, price rise and farmers' protest.

