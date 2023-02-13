Part 1 of Budget session ends, LS to meet on March 13

Part 1 of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to meet again on March 13

The session began on January 31 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 13 2023, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 19:49 ist
Lok Sabha during Budget session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday for a month-long recess and will meet again on March 13.

The first part of the Budget session saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to a debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Union Budget.

The session began on January 31 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

During the first part of the session, Sitharaman also replied to the general discussion on the Union Budget.

Lok Sabha
India News
budget session

