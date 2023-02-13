Part 1 of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to meet again on March 13

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday for a month-long recess and will meet again on March 13.
The first part of the Budget session saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to a debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Union Budget.
Read | A masterclass in blame avoidance
The session began on January 31 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
During the first part of the session, Sitharaman also replied to the general discussion on the Union Budget.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space
Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat
Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026
UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics
Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai
Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy
Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends
What we know about mysterious objects downed by US